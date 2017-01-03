WKYC
Close
Closings Alert Family Life-Maple Hts. Closed Today
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

RTA may be forced to spend millions of dollars it doesn't have

Andrew Horansky, WKYC 4:33 PM. EST January 03, 2017

The skies over Cleveland were gray today.

But they may be nothing compared to the clouds over the RTA.

As Andrew Horansky explains, the regional transit authority may be forced to spend millions of dollars it does not even have.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories