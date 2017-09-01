Russ Mitchell goes one-on-one with Cleveland mayoral candidate Bill Patmon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What Not To Buy Labor Day - The Deal Guy
-
Final AM Weather for Friday, Sept. 1, 2017
-
The Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey
-
The Investigator: Cleveland Contractor dodges debt, seeks bankruptcy cover
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Alana Nehring update on Spring, TX flooding
-
First AM Weather for Friday, Sept. 1, 2017
-
Heinen's gets delivery
-
Help from NEO still headed to Houston
-
Irving thanks Cleveland fans
More Stories
-
WKYC's 24-hour Digi-thon raises $121,258 for Harvey reliefAug 30, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
-
REPORT | Cleveland Browns cut quarterback Brock OsweilerSep. 1, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
-
Euclid police officer suspended additional 30 days…Sep. 1, 2017, 4:28 p.m.