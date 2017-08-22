Scam Squad: Beware of Rental Scams

Rental scams are popping up across the area according to the Cuyahoga county scam squad.

“How these scams work is a scammer will find a real property for sale online. They swipe the photos, the description so you see the house and apartment for rent and it looks gorgeous but it’s not for rent, said Sheryl Harris, Cuyahoga Co. Consumer Affairs.

You should always be sure you can meet the landlord and never trust anyone who says they will send you the key or wants you to wire the security deposit.

Red flags to watch out for include really low rent and for sale signs on the property.

If you have fallen victim to this scam you should notify the website where the property was listed and contact the scam squad at 216-443-70-35.

