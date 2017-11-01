Scam Squad: Freezing your credit

If recent data breaches has you wondering what you can do to protect yourself, the Ohio Attorney General's office recommends, freezing your credit. To do so you have to contact each of the three credit agencies, TransUnion, Equifax and Experian. You can find all their contact information on the Ohio Attorney general’s website. Each one will charge five dollars to freeze your credit. That means scammers cannot use your information to open new lines of credit. One thing a credit freeze doesn't do is protect existing credit cards, you should continue to check your statements.

