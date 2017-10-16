Seasonal Jobs | Who's hiring, what are the perks?

There are a lot of seasonal jobs available this holiday season. But which one is right for you?

WKYC’s Brandon Simmons found out what some of these jobs pay, and which ones offer the best perks.

With Ohio's unemployment rate hovering around five percent and Cleveland even higher at 7.2 percent, there are many people out there who could use a decent job.

And now is the perfect time to start looking.

With many stores looking to fill positions as soon as possible.

At Eastgate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights more than a handful of stores were hiring.

From Old Navy to locally owned Marc's discount store to Michaels -- who even advertises shopping discounts for employees, and even target.

Target is one of several big box stores hiring thousands of employees for the holidays including Kohl's Macy's and Toys R Us.

All of them offer shopping discounts for employees, Target also promising to pay at least $11 an hour.

Amazon also pays a little over $11 to sort packages at their facility in Twinsburg.

The good news about many of these seasonal positions is that they turn into permanent jobs for many people.

Last year 15% of seasonal workers kept their jobs at Toys R Us. 20% at Kohls Stores. And 35% of UPS workers.

Companies are also making it easy for those looking for a job.

At Bed Bath and Beyond the now hiring sign has a phone number to text for a job, or if you prefer the old school way, fill out an application at the stand as soon as you walk in the door.

The point is, you don't have to look far to find jobs that are available this holiday season. And that foot in the door could lead to a long-term future.

© 2017 WKYC-TV