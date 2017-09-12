Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns following new sex abuse allegation

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is pictured on September 25, 2015. (JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced his resignation Tuesday. It comes after a man purporting to be Murray's cousin stepped forward claiming Murray sexually abused him in the mid-1970s when he was a boy.

“I am announcing my resignation as mayor, effective at 5 p.m. tomorrow," Murray said in a statement.

Five different men have now come forward claiming they were sexually abused by Murray in the 1970s and 1980s. Murray says the accusations are false.

“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business," Murray's statement continued.

“I’m proud of all that I have accomplished over my 19 years in the Legislature, where I was able to pass what were at the time the largest transportation packages in state history, a landmark gay civil rights bill and a historic marriage equality bill.

“And I am proud of what we have accomplished together at the City during my time as mayor, passing a nation-leading $15 minimum wage, and major progressive housing affordability and police accountability legislation, as well as negotiating an agreement to build a world-class arena that I believe in time will bring the NHL and NBA to Seattle.

“But it has also become clear to me that in light of the latest news reports it is best for the city if I step aside.

“To the people of this special city and to my dedicated staff, I am sorry for this painful situation.

“In the interest of an orderly transition of power, Council President Bruce Harrell will become Mayor upon my resignation, and will decide within the following five days whether he will fill out the remainder of my term. During this time Director of Operations Fred Podesta has been tasked with leading the transition.”

Harrell said he will announce within five days whether he plans to carry out the term. If he decides against it, the city council will vote on which councilmember will be the acting mayor until the term ends on Dec. 31.

Tuesday started when Joseph Dyer, the man claiming to be Murray's cousin, submitted a signed declaration about the alleged abuse to attorney Lincoln Beauregard. The news of the new allegation broke just after 11 a.m. Murray canceled a scheduled press conference about KeyArena that was set to begin moments later.

Then the calls for Murray's resignation started rolling in, most notably from the two mayoral candidates -- Jenny Durkan and Cary Moon. Murray was not running after announcing in May he would not seek a second term due to the accusations.

Just over two hours after the news about Dyer's allegations broke, Murray announced his resignation.

Most Seattle City Council members were quiet in the initial response to Murray's resignation.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who previously called on Murray to resign, said she was relieved about the news.

"... while no one should be tried in the court of public opinion, Murray had failed as an elected leader by repeatedly attacking the character of his accusers, and shifting the focus to their troubled backgrounds to suggest they cannot be trusted," wrote Sawant.

Harrell's statement did not address Murray by name, but did reach out to the alleged victims.

“First and foremost, my heart goes out to survivors and their families who have been affected by sexual abuse and the re-traumatization these allegations have caused. These accusations are unspeakable and require the utmost attention from our legal and social service system no matter how long ago they might have occurred," wrote Harrell.

Five different men have come forward since April claiming Murray has abused them.

Lloyd Anderson, who now lives in Florida, also claims he had been paid by Murray for sex in his mid-to-late teens in the 1970s.

Joseph Dyer, the new accuser, claims his grandmother is the sister of Murray’s mother. He said in an official declaration that Murray lived with them in New York in the mid-1970s and that he was the subject of "repeated and prolonged" molestation by Murray.

Delvonn Heckard of Kent claims he was a drug addict living in Seattle when Murray allegedly paid him multiple times for sex when he was a teen in the 1980s. He filed a civil lawsuit by later withdrew it. His attorney said he plans to re-file later. The lawsuit by Heckard included a description of Murray's genital area, including a "unique mole." Murray's own doctor examined Murray and found no such mole, Murray's attorney would later announce.

Maurice Lavon Jones claims Murray paid him for sex when he was a teen in the 1980s. He says Heckard introduced him to Murray. Jones is currently in jail on drug charges.

Jeff Simpson was Murray's foster son in Oregon. He alleges Murray sexually abused him when he was 13 and even paid him for sex.

