Senators will hear 'Alianna Alert' bill Wednesday

Senate Bill 82, also known as the 'Alianna Alert' will be presented to members of The Senate Education Committee Wednesday.

14 year-old, Alianna DeFreeze was abducted on her way to school on a RTA bus back in January.

According to police reports, Alianna's mother wasn't notified that her child was missing until almost ten hours after she placed her daughter on the bus.

Her body was later found in an abandoned home on Cleveland's east side.

Under the bill, schools will be required to notify parents within an hour if their child has been marked absent.

In a press release, it is stated that the purpose of the Alianna Alert is to " take precautionary measures to ensure that every child is safe, specifically those students who are not transported by the school systems.from The purpose of the alert."

The committee will hear testimonies from Senator Sandra Williams, advocates, local officials, and others.

