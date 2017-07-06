Police questioning mother in family slaughter

LOGANVILLE, GA - According to Gwinnett County Police Department, four children and one man are dead after a stabbing at a home in Loganville, Ga.

The adult male has been identified as the biological father of the children.

The home is located on 509 Emory Lane, Midway Road, and one female, who is confirmed to be the biological mother of the children, has been detained at this time.

A call came into Gwinnett PD at 4:47 a.m. Thursday. The caller was a female but it is unknown whether or not it was the mother.

One additional female child who was also seriously injured was also found inside the home and has been transported to the hospital and the mother has been taken to Gwinnett Co. PD Headquarters.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and obtaining search warrants to further investigate this crime.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand. This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community. We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery,”said Gwinnett Co. Public Information Officer, Corp. Michele Pihera.

All of the children involved were under the age of 10 and the father was in his mid 30's. The motive is not known at this time.

According to police, the family was Hispanic.

