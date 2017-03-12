Shooter arrested in Sunday morning RTA shooting

A Cleveland RTA bus was shot at early Sunday morning. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland RTA bus was shot at Sunday morning, at West 44th Street and Lorain around 4 a.m.

Police were searching for two suspects in a silver four-door Saab.

A male turned himself in to the second district police station and the shooter was arrested.

According to police, witnesses at the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots.

As a result of the shooting, a bullet went through the RTA's driver's side front window, and a window of the Spanish American Committee building across the street.

The driver of the bus was taken to Metro Health Hospital for minor injuries.

The driver was not directly hit by a bullet.

Cleveland RTA confirms that four passengers were on board and did not appear to be injured -- none of them were sent to the hospital.

The incident remain under investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

