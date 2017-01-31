CLEVELAND - A flurry of literacy activities is taking place this year in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood, as part of a new collaboration between Third Federal, WKYC, the Little Free Library organization and a host of partner organizations.

The “Slavic Village Reads” campaign encourages residents to take advantage of literacy resources right in their community, including the six Little Free Libraries scattered across Slavic Village that allow everyone to take free books home to enjoy.

The next event is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Community of Faith Assembly church, 5949 Engel Ave., Cleveland.

The church's pastor, Bishop Tony Minor, will emcee the 90-minute program spotlighting his church’s ongoing parent-child reading clinics.

Community of Faith Assembly members launched the program after realizing that some children at the church had trouble reading aloud. A team of volunteers now offers a six-week clinic to provide reading instruction for parents and children, to help them develop a habit of reading together.

“We really believe that the parent is the child’s most important teacher,” explains Minor. “This is something that has to be part of the family structure.”

Food for the event is being donated by the Harvard Park Chic-Fil-A restaurant in Warrensville Heights.

Slavic Village families are welcome to attend the event, and church membership is not necessary to participate in the free program.

Upcoming events include:

March

Read Across America Celebration at MetroHealth Broadway Health Center, 6835 Broadway Ave. at 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

“Seuss on the Loose,” a birthday party for Dr. Seuss with storytime and craft-making will be held at Cleveland Public Library Fleet Branch, 7224 Broadway Ave. at 4 pm on March. 2.

April

A literacy event for parents of children 5 and younger will be held at the CEOGC Head Start, 5630 Broadway at 10 am Thursday, April 6.

Third Federal is the sponsor of the literacy initiative, which has a strong social media component. Families will be asked to post photos while reading books or visiting local Little Free Libraries, using the hashtags #Slavic Village Reads and #WeReadHere.

Partners include Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank, MetroHealth, Cleveland Police Foundation, The Literacy Cooperative of Greater Cleveland, Cleveland Public Library and Slavic Village/P-16.

