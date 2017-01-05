(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON, OHIO - More than 250 members of the medical staff at Summa Health System voted no-confidence in the hospital's CEO Dr. Thomas Malone and executive team Thursday evening, according to sources.

The meeting was scheduled after growing concerns at the hospital following the decision to replace Summa's emergency room physicians on New Year's Day. Sources say between 250-300 medical staff members attended Thursday's meeting.

Last week, Summa announced that it would not renew its contract with Summa Emergency Associates (SEA) and would replace the more than 60 physicians U.S. Acute Care Solutions (USACS) beginning on Jan. 1, 2017. The replacement happened just days after SEA was notified. The contract between Summa and SEA was set to expire on Dec. 13, 2016 if the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

Details as to how many members of the medical staff were not in attendance during tonight's no-confidence vote and if/when they will vote on the issue are not known.

On Thursday, Summa also confirmed that is was not renewing a contract with Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Associates (RCSA). Summa spokesman Mike Bernstein noted that the non-renewal of contract is not unusual for a health organization. He also released the following statement:

“I can confirm the contract for critical care medicine staffing services that expires on January 5, 2017, between Summa Health and RCSA will not be renewed. Dr. Fuenning is one of two RCSA physicians who were notified during an in-person meeting with members of Summa’s leadership team on June 29, 2016, and subsequently via certified mail, of the decision. During the June 29 in-person meeting with Dr. Fuenning, it was confirmed that a several month transition plan would be put into place to ensure no interruption to patient care. Critical care medicine staffing services will now be provided by Summa Health Medical Group physicians. The Summa Health System – Akron Campus will be staffed at all times by critical care physicians and nurse practitioners. The Summa Health System – Barberton Campus also will be staffed by critical care physicians and nurse practitioners with the exception of the midnight shift. During the midnight shift, Barberton will be staffed by nurse practitioners with a critical care physician on-call via telemedicine.”