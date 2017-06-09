Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge to premiere on NBC

No Spartan conquers alone. A year after debuting some of the most intense obstacles ever made, television’s definitive team competition is back to push the limits of human endurance even further. Twenty-four teams of men and women will take on new courses every week, complete with more grueling challenges, more brutal mud, and the all-new and punishing Flip Wall. As the inspiring squads band together and battle their way towards the most gratifying finish line in history, they’ll also be competing for a $250,000 grand prize and the coveted title of Ultimate Spartan.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge premieres June 12th and 10pm on WKYC - TV.

