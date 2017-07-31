Java House perks up the daily grind with random acts of coffee

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Take a step into Gastonia's Java House and you'll be sure to be greeted by two things, 1. the smell of freshly brewed coffee and 2. three smiling warm faces.

Owner Adina Rutenberg and teammembers Jennifer and Autumn are the dream team of coffee shops. The trio buzzes around behind the counter whipping up beverage orders while simultaneously holding full conversations with their customers.

"We're all super close and I think it's because we just keep that good energy going," Rutenberg said.

In an attempt to spread the positivity the Java House is filled with, Rutenberg has implemented "random acts of coffee."

The idea is a spin off of the belief in random acts of kindness.

"You do something nice for somebody so they do something nice for somebody else and it just keeps going," Jennifer explained.

So, when Rutenberg decided she wanted to pass forward the positivity, she started with the thing she knew best... coffee.

"We go to different businesses and we say, 'Surprise! You've been selected for random acts of coffee. Our good deed is we're going to give everybody working today a free drink, any size,'" Rutenberg said. "And we just suggest that they do a good deed for somebody else today and we just pass along the good energy, all day."

Java House has served around 50 different offices with their random acts of coffee. On just the charming block of Main Street Java House calls home, multiple businesses have gotten on board.

When the trio delivered coffee to their business neighbor, Bangz Salon, it sparked a chain reaction. The salon then surprised Hive Design, a nearby locally run business with quality hair products.

A sign pasted on the coffee's shop window sums it all up. It reads, "Coffee is Love" and stands for the perfect feelings the ladies of Java House have. They say they love seeing the difference just one cup of coffee can make.

"I love knowing that I can change someone's perspective of the day," Jennifer said.

"Yeah, right?" Rutenberg responds.

© 2017 WCNC.COM