LeBron James Family Foundation announces annual report: 1,128 students served

AKRON, OHIO - The LeBron James Family Foundation issued its annual report, marking its sixth year serving the Akron community.

According to the review, the foundation's "I Promise" program expanded to 1,128 students grades three through eight last year.

The foundation's year was highlighted by the announcement of the I Promise School, scheduled for a 2018 opening date. The school will be an expansion of the Akron Public Schools' STEM curriculum.

The I Promise Institute was also an important part of the foundation's year. The institute on the University of Akron campus will serve students on their journey through college to ensure they graduate.

Other notes included in the report:

$16,000 in groceries were provided to local families

5,573 toys were donated to future foundation students

15,000 hours of community service were completed by the foundation and its family members

1,418 school uniform polo shirts and hooded sweatshirts were given to foundation students

160 team uniforms provided as rewards for sportsmanship and leadership

23 community partners

Eight parents earned their GED as part of the I Promise Too program

