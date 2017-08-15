LeBron James Family Foundation hosts annual 'We Are Family' reunion at Cedar Point

LeBron James Family Foundation (Photo: LeBron James Family Foundation)

SANDUSKY, OHIO - The LeBron James Family Foundation will hosts its annual We Are Family Reunion at Cedar Point Tuesday night.

More than 7,000 students and their families will head to Cedar Point for the foundation's annual reunion. Those students and families get free passes to the park, water park and a special presentation by the foundation during the park's Luminosity light show.

The foundation's "I Promise" initiative serves more than 1,200 students in the Akron Public Schools system to guide them through their education.

The annual reunion also serves as an initiation for third graders joining the program. This year's class will be the first to attend the I Promise School, an expansion on the Akron Public Schools' STEM curriculum.

After spending the day at Cedar Point, the students will gather for a presentation around 8:30 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV