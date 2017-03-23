LeBron James Family Foundation 'I Promise' campaign tours Goodyear blimp

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

SUFFIELD - In middle school, kids start to really dream about what they want to do when they grow up.

On Thursday, the Lebron James Family Foundation's "I Promise" campaign took a group of 8th graders to Goodyear blimp headquarters in Suffield.

Because with the Lebron James Family Foundation, it starts with the pledge. Then, above all else, to dream big.

Inspiring those big dreams is why Akron middle schoolers were in the shadow of Wingfoot 2, Goodyear's newest airship. WKYC Channel 3's Carl Bachtel went along for the ride! You can watch his report in the player above.

© 2017 WKYC-TV