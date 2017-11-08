LeBron James featured in new University of Akron marketing video

AKRON - The kid from Akron is keeping his word.

LeBron James launched his I Promise initiative in 2011 as part of his LeBron James Family Foundation, which promises full University of Akron scholarships to students who graduate high school.

Now, James is helping the university out, appearing in a marketing video highlighting the benefits of the school and its programs.

“It’s all about sparking hope and fulfilling dreams for my I Promise kids,” James says in the video.

The video also features six I Promise students, whose stories are told in another series of marketing videos.

The LJFF's I Promise program aims to reduce dropout rates among high school students. The program keeps students on track to graduate with the ultimate goal of a college education.

