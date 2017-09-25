LJFF students at the DAP Golf Championship

Wearing their LeBron James Family Foundation shirts, the students walked the course with the pros and served as volunteer scoreboard holders. (Photo: WKYC)

This week, golf pros from across the country descended on Canterbury Golf Club in Beachwood for the DAP Golf Championship, where they competed for a $1 million purse.

The LeBron James Family Foundation will receive a share of the funds raised during the championship and on Sunday students from the foundation were special guests during the final round.

Wearing their LeBron James Family Foundation shirts, the students walked the course with the pros and served as volunteer scoreboard holders.

© 2017 WKYC-TV