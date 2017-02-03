LJFF surprises JROTC team at East CLC with new uniforms

(Photo: Abraham, Amani)

AKRON - The phrase 'earned not given,' made popular by Akron’s own LeBron James, is proving to be successful both on and off the court.

The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) has surprised a number of hard-working students and athletes with new uniforms, but Friday afternoon’s surprise was a little different.

“It really makes us feel important,” said Brook Cheatwood, 11th grade student and JROTC member at East CLC in Akron.

Students with the JROTC program were surprised to find out they were give personalized NIKE uniforms and new Beats headphones from LJFF. It’s the first time LJFF surprised an JROTC program.

The students may have a showcase full of trophies from their competitions, but it’s their leadership and community service that shined a spotlight on the team. The students organize a blood drive with the American Red Cross three times a year and perform for veterans at the Cleveland Veterans Hospital every year.

The new uniforms are just a symbol of the “earned not given” initiative launched by Akron’s own LeBron James through his foundation.

“It was just awesome to think about all the hard-work they put in because a lot of times they don’t get recognized,” said Master Sgt. Michael Booker, East CLC’s JROTC instructor.

The uniforms are intended to encourage good sportsmanship and reward positive leadership, according to the foundation. LeBron James has been vocal about encouraging young kids to set a positive example. His foundation strives to spread that message by highlighting the incredible stories of young students making a

difference in the community.

Sgt. Booker says he has always been a big fan of LeBron, but it doesn’t compare to how he feels after Friday’s surprise.

“Basically, I became a bigger fan for what he does off the court.”

