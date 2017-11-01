Woman reunited with the ring she lost 35 years ago

(KXAN) A woman in Texas has been reunited with her high school class ring, 35 years after it was lost. a

Elizabeth Cantu found the gold ring at the bottom of a city pool in Port Lavaca in the early 1980s. She took it home to show her mom, and has been holding onto it all these years.

She posted the story on Facebook in November of 2015, calling on friends and family to help her track down the owner.

This led her to Linda Roby, who she connected with over the phone, and then met up at Cantu's sister house in Round Rock for the big class ring reunion. The two embraced in a long hug, and then Cantu reached in her purse, pulled out a small pink satin bag, and handed it to Roby.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ifxLwy

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM