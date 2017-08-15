(Photo: Charter/Spectrum)

If you're a Spectrum customer and some of your TV's stopped working overnight, listen up.

Spectrum is now requiring cable boxes on every TV, and because of that, the cable provider is expecting long waits at stores.

After making some technological upgrades that will require customers to get more boxes and pay more money the company was prepared with security to handle the possibility of irate customers.

Hundreds of people were expected to show up but the didn't seem to be the case

For Reubetta Chambers, her visit to Spectrum was smooth.

"They are very quick to answer my questions. And they take care of everything. So I don't have any complaints."

The changes have happened over th course of a few weeks.

The new requirements and rising prices are enough to make you wish the old day were back.

"I do remember the rabbit ears. I miss those days. It was a lot less complicated.You just called the repairman and got it fixed. So, It's different today. But you have more selection so that's a positive," said a local customer.

Spectrum expects long lines and irate customers amid technological upgrades

© 2017 WKYC-TV