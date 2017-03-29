Spring is here! Time to get fit with the help of Tremont Athletic Club

(Photo: WKYC)

Tuesday night during WKYC Channel 3 News at 7, Jim Donovan and Betsy Kling were treated to cocktails, steak, pasta and cakes.

Wednesday night, Mary Sorma, trainer from the Tremont Athletic Club, stopped by our studios to punish Jimmy and Betsy for their 'sins.'

Mary talked to the guys about how to get out of the winter hibernation mode with some easy exercises to help warm you up for spring. Many of the exercises you can do right from home.



