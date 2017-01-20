Square Talk | John Cimperman and Neil Evans
This week we visited the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Public Square to talk with two men who were very involved in protecting Cleveland's history through the redesign of Public Square and the restoration of the monument.
WKYC 4:54 PM. EST January 20, 2017
More Stories
-
Trump: 'The forgotten ... will be forgotten no longer'Jan 20, 2017, 4:53 a.m.
-
FORECAST | Mild WeekendJan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m.
-
Official inaugural balls getting underway in DCJan 20, 2017, 9:02 p.m.