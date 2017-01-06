Square Talk | Roslyn Quarto

In Cuyahoga County, 17% of the population is over 65 and in Cleveland, 23% of this population lives in poverty. Roz Quarto, Executive Director of Empowering and Strengthening Ohio's People (ESOP) discussed the programs available to help our seniors age in

WKYC 4:29 PM. EST January 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories