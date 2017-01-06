Square Talk | Roslyn Quarto
In Cuyahoga County, 17% of the population is over 65 and in Cleveland, 23% of this population lives in poverty. Roz Quarto, Executive Director of Empowering and Strengthening Ohio's People (ESOP) discussed the programs available to help our seniors age in
WKYC 4:29 PM. EST January 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Investigators narrow search for missing plane
-
Search continues for missing trustee
-
Early morning weather forecast for January 6, 2017
-
Protest planned for local pet stores
-
Charges filed in Facebook Live attack
-
$2.25M settlement with Ficker family reached
-
Morning weather forecast for January 6, 2017
-
Ways to Save: Charging your device at quadruple speed
-
Giant Eagle closing two Northeast Ohio stores
More Stories
-
Crews find cockpit voice recorder, tail debris from…Jan. 2, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
WATCH | Hundreds wait on tarmac at Fort Lauderdale…Jan. 6, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
-
At least five killed after gunman opens fire at Ft.…Jan. 6, 2017, 1:17 p.m.