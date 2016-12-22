Stage actor and concert singer brings his talent home for holiday concerts

Snowy Christmas (Photo: Think Stock)

Daniel Reichard, a stage actor and concert singer who grew up in Rocky River and graduated from St. Ignatius High School, is home for the holidays.

Reichard is performing two holiday concerts at the Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Reichard is best known for his acclaimed performance as Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of JERSEY BOYS.

Reichard talked with Channel 3's Chris Tye about his career.

