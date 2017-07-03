Stark Co. Sheriffs looking for suspect possibly connected to two separate robberies

(Photo: Courtesy: Stark County’s Sheriff’s Office)

PLAIN TWP. -- The Stark County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two separate robberies, who has the same physical description in both incidents.

Police say the PNC Bank on Whipple Ave. Northwest was robbed on Friday just before 6 p.m.

The suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt, sunglasses, white gloves, blue jeans and boots.

Police say no weapon was shown.

On Monday just after 6 p.m., the Dairy Queen at Hills and Dales Road Northwest in Plain Twp. was robbed.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue shirt, grey shorts, a white t-shirt that was tied around his head and wearing white gloves.

In the Dairy Queen incident, police say the suspect demanded the cash drawer and indicated he had a weapon on him, however no weapon was ever shown.

After leaving the store with the cash drawer, he was seen entering a red or maroon four-door car, which police say is possibly a Kia Rio with temporary license plates.

In both of these robberies, the suspect is described as a white male who stands between 5’6 and 5’10 in height, in his early 30’s with a slender build.

If you have information about these robberies or the described suspect in these photos, you’re asked to call The Stark County’s Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800. You can also call the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

