Stark County | OVI checkpoints planned for Oct. 20

CANTON - The Stark County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the OVI Task Force, will be conducting sobriety checkpoints Friday, October 20, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office asks those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.





