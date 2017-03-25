Stark County Sheriff continuing shooting investigation

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of a fatal shooting that occurred in Nimishillen Twp Friday night.
Robin Lilly, 48, was found by authorities with a single gunshot wound.
She was taken to Mercy Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office says that it appears that the shooting is a result of putting away the firearm after target practice and it accidentally discharged, killing Lilly.
The shooting is under further investigation.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs