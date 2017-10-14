Statement by Akron Public Schools concerning the deaths of two APS students

(Photo: Johnson, Faith)

Statement by Akron Public Schools Superintendent David W. James

concerning the deaths of two APS students who died in Friday's Seward Avenue house fire:

We are saddened by the news of the deaths of Kymeria Cody and Jada. Snowden. We are here to help and support their family in any way we can during this difficult time.

Our counselors and psychologists will have their teams at Schumacher and Buchtel community learning centers first thing Monday morning to assist classmates of Kymeria and Jada and our staff members who feel these losses profoundly. This is the third time in 10 months we have lost children in house fires in our community. Nine children have perished. This has led us to begin discussing working on a better way to help children protect themselves outside of school hours. Clearly, more must be done.

