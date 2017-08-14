Statewide alert triggered for missing Ohio teen

HUBBARD, Ohio -- Authorities have issued a statewide alert for a missing 15-year-old girl in Trumbull County.
Madison Copley was last seen Saturday evening at home on Saul Drive in Hubbard before leaving sometime during the night.
Authorities say Madison suffers from a medical condition, but does not have medication with her.
It’s believed she may be with 21-year-old Mark Williams in a 2012 white Infinity QX56 SUV with Ohio registration FSE9009.
Madison is described as 5’2” tall and weighs 125 pounds.
Hubbard is located near the Pennsylvania state line just south of I-80.
Anybody with information is asked to call 330-675-2730.
