Statewide alert triggered for missing Ohio teen

HUBBARD, Ohio -- Authorities have issued a statewide alert for a missing 15-year-old girl in Trumbull County.

Madison Copley was last seen Saturday evening at home on Saul Drive in Hubbard before leaving sometime during the night.

Authorities say Madison suffers from a medical condition, but does not have medication with her.

It’s believed she may be with 21-year-old Mark Williams in a 2012 white Infinity QX56 SUV with Ohio registration FSE9009.

Madison is described as 5’2” tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Hubbard is located near the Pennsylvania state line just south of I-80.

Anybody with information is asked to call 330-675-2730.

