Stepping up in their communities | Overcoming bullying

SOLON - This month, we've been showcasing many entrepreneurs who are not only seeing the possible, but developing into future history makers.

Today we salute Sydnie Singleton, a history maker who didn't let bullying shape her future.

Now a Solon high school student, Sydnie was only 11-years-old when her dream to positively impact children transformed into a reality.

"Our slogan is 'think it be it,' so I came up with it because I wanted to encourage and inspire kids that they can be whatever they want to be," she says.

This dream of hers came into fruition after she was bullied at a very young age. "I would cry about it, I would question myself and it was really painful," Sydnie recalls.

She soon recognized there was a need to help all students gain confidence.

That's when Thinkie Winks was born.

It's a movement designed with positive expression built on the principles of the fruit of the spirit.

"I know that the company is working when they read stories and can relate to making mistakes and losing control," she explains.

But overall the Thinkie Winks brand was created to encourage and inspire children to embrace their inner gifts, a message Sydnie will never forget.

"We all have our differences, but we're supposed to celebrate each other's differences".

