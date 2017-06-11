WKYC
Student creates fundraiser to benefit the families of fatal Strongsville crash

Strongsville girl rallies for teens killed in crash

WKYC 7:26 PM. EDT June 11, 2017

Through tragedy, a Strongsville girl is trying to help, and inspire her community.

Sophia Kreze hosted a fundraiser at Strongsville Recreation Center Sunday.

Her goal was to donate money raised to the families affected by the fatal Strongsville crash involving six teens

WKYC talked to Sophia, who organized today's fundraiser.

She says it's just about doing the right thing.

