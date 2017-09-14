LSU student death being investigated as possible fraternity hazing incident

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana State University and the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old LSU student who was taken to the hospital after leaving an LSU fraternity house.

LSU identified the student as 18-year-old Max Gruver during an afternoon press conference. According to LSU, Gruver was taken from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house to the Our Lady of the Lake hospital where he later died on Thursday.

According to LSU, Gruver's death is being investigated as a possible hazing incident. LSU President F. King Alexander said that alcohol was involved and no arrests have been made at this time. Alexander also said that hazing is not acceptable and will not be tolerated on LSU's campus and as a result all Greek life activities are suspended.

“We are investigating this matter with the utmost seriousness. As we continuously warned over and over again hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable and will not be tolerated at LSU period," Alexander said.

Alexander described Gruver's death as "tragic and untimely."

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but an autopsy will be conducted on Friday, according to the coroner’s office. The national Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters also announced that it is suspending all operations of the fraternity's chapter on LSU's campus.

Gruver was a graduate of Blessed Trinity Catholic High School. According to WBRZ-TV, Gruver was from Roswell, Georgia.

The high school released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Maxwell Gruver, Class of 2017, passed away today unexpectedly.

Please pray for the repose of his soul. Please keep his family in your prayers as well.

God of mercy, hear our prayers and be merciful to Max, whom You have called from this life. Welcome him into the company of Your saints, in Your kingdom of light and peace. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen."

© 2017 WWL-TV