Suspect in Cleveland Lyft driver homicide released without charges

CLEVELAND - Deonta Houston, the 19-year-old who was arrested in connection to the homicide that left a Cleveland Lyft driver dead and a 31-year-old Cleveland woman wounded, was released without charges, according to Cleveland Police.

The East Cleveland Police Department will assume the investigation relative to that shooting, which Houston is no longer considered a suspect in.

Late Sunday night, officers responded to Wayside and Wickford for a male shot inside of a vehicle at approximately 12 a.m. Monday morning. The driver, who remains unidentified, was unresponsive after having suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

The passenger, 31-year-old Christina Foster, was located outside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to her arm. Police later arrested Houston in connection with the homicide after he had been dropped off at University Hospital while accompanying a 17-year-old who was unable to be interviewed because he was rushed into surgery. The matter remains under investigation.

