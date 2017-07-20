Take a trip to space, Dance the night away: Thursday's Donovan Live recap

(Photo: WKYC)

We started a busy Donovan Live! with NBC's Jay Gray. He discusses the OJ Simpson parole hearing,and how even nine years later, the glass is looking half full for the Juice. Dorsena Drakeford gave us a live update on remains found in Elyria near Tierra Bryant search site. Chris Tye was off, but Jimmy gave us the rundown on today's top headlines. Also we catch up with a police officers who decided to take both his job and dance moves seriously.

What started as a nuisance in Shaker Heights, a dance battle between responding officials and residents. The Officer that responded is Greg Kerr, he describes the experience, and how it feels to have a video go viral.

We've introduced you to the Mihacevich sisters before, the three sisters from Brunswick competed on NBC's World of Dance. The trio was booted from the show Tuesday. Madeline,Chloe,and Laine join Jimmy in the studio to discuss their experience, the show, and what's next for them.

Danielle Serino and Betsy Kling join Jimmy to discuss trending topics on Three on Three. Google street view will take you to space, a local school district is reinstating paddling, and Cane's could be coming to Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' rumor mill is at it again. This time, former Chicago Bull and New York Knicks player, Derrick Rose, is the topic of conversation. Here's Jimmy's take on whether or not, the Cavaliers should acquire Derrick Rose.

