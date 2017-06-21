Takeout takedown: armed takeout driver stops three men from robbing him

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a story detailing a failed robbery attempt that ended with the intended victim holding the one of the suspects at gunpoint until police arrived.

According to the Facebook post, a delivery driver for the Hot Wok located on 103rd Street went to a delivery on West Arancio Drive on Tuesday. When the driver arrived at the residence around 5:30 p.m. he knocked on the door and was suddenly met with two men, one of which was holding a semi-automatic pistol fixed with a green laser that was pointed pointed at the driver.

The driver said the two men kept telling him, "come inside, it's over, come inside." When he tried to turn around he was met with a third suspect who was pointing another pistol at him and had partially concealed his face.

Using quick thinking, the driver threw the Chinese food at the suspect concealing their face and holding him at gunpoint. This scuffle allowed the driver to put some distance between him and the suspects and unholster the Glock he had. He fired 4-5 shots and struck one of the suspects.

He held one of the suspects at gunpoint as he called for neighbors to call 911.

Not too long after shots were fired, one of the suspects called to report he had been shot not too far from the scene, but police were able to connect him to the attempted robbery. One suspect is not yet in custody.

