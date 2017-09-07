Tashara Travels: Adrenaline Rush Zip Line Tours

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Adrenaline Rush Zip Line Tours is a wild adventure on the outskirts of Jacksonville, where you can zip line across one of the longest zip lines in Texas – the "Adrenaline RUSH Zipline".

Things to know:

There is an age limit of 5 years old and a weight minimum of 50lbs and maximum of 275 lbs. Small children may require a tandem ride with a sibling or adult.

Credit card information is required to make a reservation. A non-refundable CANCELLATION FEE of $30 per person will be assessed for not showing or for being late. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to your appointment to sign in and prepare.

Adrenaline Rush ZipLine Tours supplies all equipment needed to participate.

Appropriate attire for the weather is advised. Closed toe shoes are required and ponytails for those with long hair. Longer shorts are helpful so that the harness doesn’t rub the thigh area.

How to book your session:

If you would like to learn more information about the Adrenaline Rush Zip Line Tours or to schedule an appointment, call 903-683-6855 or visit their website by clicking here.

© 2017 KYTX-TV