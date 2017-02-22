Tech tricks teens use to cheat

Photo: KHOU

Forget the old ways of cheating.

Technology is making the process a whole lot easier for students to cut corners in the classroom.

A 2008 survey of 24,000 high school students by Rutgers University Professor Donald McCabe found 64 percent report they’ve cheated on a test, while 95 percent acknowledged copying someone’s homework.

High school senior Louis Armstrong said using social media to cheat is pervasive.

“The kids in first period will do the test and take pictures,” Armstrong said.

When the bell rings, he said, students will send the answers to one another.

Other teenagers point to the proliferation of apps as a way to glide through assignments.

"There's tons of apps out there that will pretty much solve any math equation you can find,” said high school freshman Nathan Shugart.

