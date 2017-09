(Photo by Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV) (Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, Ohio -- An 18-year-old man is dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the man’s body was found in his residence in the 600 block of Minerva Place around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:20 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No further information has been provided.

