Teens with cancer participate in A Prom to Remember's annual Dress Extravaganza

‘A Prom to Remember’ Dress Extravaganza on Saturday, March 4. (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

SOLON - Teens with cancer were able to receive a free prom dress and spa treatment at the Seventh Annual ‘A Prom to Remember’ Dress Extravaganza on Saturday.

The females, who could come accompanied by their friends and family, were able to choose a grown out of more than 1,200 donated dresses.

A seamstress was available if alternations were needed and Brown Aveda Institute was at the event offering mini spa services.

The event, hosted at the Church of Resurrection in Solon, is to help prepare teens for another event, ‘A Night Under the Stars’ – prom.

Organizers say with constant medical bills and appointments, giving the teens prom dresses helps to make their dreams come true.

The event was held in partnership between The Unforgettable Prom Foundation, Inc., and The Ritz-Carlton in Cleveland.

“A Prom to Remember offers teens affected by cancer their very own prom night, at absolutely no cost to them,” organizers said in a press release.

‘A Night Under the Stars’ will be held Saturday, April 8 and more than 200 teens are expected to attend.

