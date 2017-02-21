The creative ways teens are outsmarting their parents

* At the request of those interviewed for this piece, names have been changed.

The lines between what’s real and what’s fake are blurred on social media. The severity of phoniness varies, as does the impact such phoniness has on users. While some social media sites are cracking down on fake content, Instagram has changed its platform, in part to accommodate the rise of a new Instagram trend: The finsta.

“A finsta is a fake Instagram account,” 19-year-old Bri explains. “You post whatever. You post really wild things you wouldn’t want anyone to see like your grandma.”

Find out other ways teens are outsmarting their parents tonight at 11.

(© 2017 WXIA)