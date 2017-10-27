The greatest games between Ohio State and Penn State

1975 - #3 Ohio State 17, #7 Penn State 9

Perhaps he was overreacting, but legendary Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes did not respond kindly when his Penn State counterpart Joe Paterno advised him to "take it easy" before this matchup (Hayes had suffered a heart attack the previous year). Although the Buckeyes never trailed, a close game like this certainly couldn't have been good for Woody's health. Pete Johnson rushed for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Heisman winner Archie Griffin added 128 yards of his own.

1980 Fiesta Bowl - #10 Penn State 31, #11 Ohio State 19

The Nittany Lions ended the game with 24 unanswered points in what is likely to be the only bowl matchup in this rivalry. Despite throwing for three touchdowns, OSU quarterback Art Schlichter struggled in the second half, and PSU's Curt Warner ran for 155 yards and a touchdown on his was to co-MVP honors.

1993 - #3 Ohio State 24, #12 Penn State 6

This game had plenty of hype, as it was the first time the two teams met as members of the Big Ten Conference.The unbeaten Buckeyes dominated throughout, with Raymont Harris leading the way with 151 rushing yards and a touchdown.

1994 - #1 Penn State 63, #21 Ohio State 14

In one of the most lopsided defeats in Ohio State history, Penn State proved why it was the nation's top-ranked team by jumping out to a 35-0 halftime lead and never looking back. The Nittany Lions' high-powered offense outgained the Buckeyes 572-214, with Ki-Jana Carter rushing for 137 yards and 4 touchdowns by himself. Despite the big win, PSU actually dropped in the rankings the next week, and would finished the season ranked No. 2 despite a 12-0 record.

1995 - #5 Ohio State 28, #12 Penn State 25

