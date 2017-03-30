The Q debuts first 'Sensory inclusive area'

Quicken Loans Arena (Photo: WKYC-TV)

For some families, taking in a Cavs game or concert simply has never been an option.

Folks on the autism spectrum, and suffering from PTSD, can't take in the same level of stimulation as other people.

The Q today became the first team in the NBA to introduce what's called a "sensory inclusive area."

It offers a quiet zone and control over how much or how little of the arena experience guests can take in.

It's part of a larger effort to be more accommodating.

Patrick Scanlon, Dir. Guest Experience, The Q said it's about helping every guest every time.

"Just like any other sports franchise we have our autism awareness nights, which is great but beyond just putting a little puzzle piece or something, and having a night about awareness. We realize that we had an opportunity to actually affect change, change the environment that we have, train our team how to identify any guest that is dealing with a sensory processing disorder, and what we can do to take care of that guest every time."

Tonight's Cleveland Monsters game marks the first time the sensory room will be available to guests at The Q.

