The story behind the oldest vendor at Cleveland's West Side Market

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The West Side Market has long been a Cleveland staple, attracting locals and tourists by the bus loads, every year.

Since opening its doors back in 1912, hundreds of shops have graced the stands in Ohio City, but fast forward to 2017 and only one has been there since 1932.

Kauffman Poultry is the oldest vendor in the one of the older establishments in Cleveland. A stand passed down from the founder to the Schade family, it’s now ran by 79-year-old, Larry Schade.

He's worked there for nearly 40 years.

"We must be doing something right," Schade said. "Shopping here is a whole lot better than shopping at one of the chain stores. You get to know the people. I've been to functions, birthday parties and stuff like that because my customers are there."

He has no plans to retire just yet.

"At my age, I've known a lot of friends that couldn't wait to retire. They went home, sat around, clogged up and died. My thing is, as long as you're moving, you're gonna be all right."

