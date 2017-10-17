Tickets available for Shining Star CLE H.S. singing competition

Ten finalists from area High Schools will compete to win scholarship money. The event benefits dementia and memory care services at Montefiore's campus in Beachwood, The Weils senior living campus in Chagrin Falls and in-home memory care program.

The top four finalists chosen by the judges will each receive cash prizes. The winner, chosen by both the judges and audience votes, will receive $10,000 college scholarship plus the opportunity to perform with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra at Severance Hall.

Tickets are available HERE.

