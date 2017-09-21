Toddler injured by foul ball sparks debate over safety at baseball stadiums

Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees reacts after a child was hit by a foul ball off his bat in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins on September 20, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo: Abbie Parr, 2017 Getty Images)

Bottom of the fifth. Yankee Todd Frazier sends a foul ball screaming into the stands at more than 100 miles an hour. It hits a 2-year-old girl.

Frazier and other players were visibly devastated as the little girl was carried out. The incident has once again launched a debate about additional safety netting along the foul line.

The league recommended a 70-foot home net extension from home plate back in 2015 and all 30 teams complied. Nearly a third went even further, to the end of the dugouts, including the Cleveland Indians, but only the Mets have gone further down the foul line with protective netting.

Ironically, the biggest voice against netting is by those it's meant to protect. When asked if netting should be extended, one fan said, "no, people should pay attention. Especially if they take children and want to sit there. It's always a fun aspect of the game to take a mitt and try to catch a foul ball."

Another fan said, "Haven't we babied society enough? Put a helmet on if you're concerned. It was an accident, they happen. No one intentionally tried to hurt anyone, especially that little girl."

Others disagree. Even players and coaches are asking MLB to step up to the plate and make netting a requirement at all stadiums to the foul posts.

The MLB's response is that all stadiums are different and a uniform approach won't work.

In New York, it may come down to legislation: Fan protection pending before New York's city council.

It took the death of a 14-year-old girl at a 2002 Columbus Blue Jackets game for the NHL to require safety nets at all arenas.

