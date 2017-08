(Photo: ODOT)

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Drivers are seeing heavy delays due to a crash on I-271 North at Miles Road in Warrensville Heights.

The accident happened within a construction zone, which is causing 90-minute delays as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

It’s best to avoid the area until further notice.

