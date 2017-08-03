Aftermath of wrong-way crash: 71 North closed in Cleveland for hours

Aug. 3, 2017: Two people were hurt in a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of I-71 North at Fulton Road in Cleveland for nearly four hours. WKYC's traffic reporter Danielle Wiggins offers a timeline of what happened.

WKYC 10:47 AM. EDT August 03, 2017

