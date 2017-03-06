Gas prices expected to climb throughout March

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gas prices around Ohio have increased again over the past week.
Ohio's average for regular fuel was about $2.23 per gallon in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's a dime more than the state average last week and well above the average of $1.87 at this time last year.
The national average was $2.31 on Monday, up from $2.29 a week earlier and $1.81 a year ago.
AAA says gas prices mostly held steady during February but are expected to increase this month as demand rises and refiners start switching from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.
