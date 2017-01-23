Ohio drivers seeing some of country's lowest gas prices

gas pump (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio has some of the country's lowest gas prices as the work week begins.

A gallon of regular gas in Ohio averaged about $2.13 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's 12 cents cheaper than a week ago but much higher than a year ago, when the average was $1.58.

The national average was higher at $2.31 per gallon Monday. That's down a few pennies a week ago but higher than the averages of $2.27 a month ago and $1.84 at this time last year.

The recent downward price trend might be only temporary. OPEC and key non-OPEC oil producers are reducing the amount on the market in efforts to raise the price of crude.

